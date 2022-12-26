Zelensky Hopes for Quick Implementation of Agreements With US

Get our newsletter delivered directly to your inbox
I have already subscribed | Do not show this message again
Boletines
Your email has been successfully registered.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday voiced his hope for a quick implementation of agreements with the United States reached during his recent visit to Washington, the presidential press service said.
"We will not waste time. We will quickly implement everything that was agreed upon in Washington," Zelensky said in his daily video address without specifying which agreements he was talking about.