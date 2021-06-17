    • Live
Zambia's Founding President Kenneth Kaunda Died

    Ex-President Kenneth Kaunda in Pretoria, South Africa, April 27, 2004. | Photo: EFE

Published 17 June 2021
“We fought colonialism. We must now use the same zeal to fight AIDS, which threatens to wipe out Africa", he sentenced in 2002.

On Thuesday, Zambia's founding president Kenneth Kaunda, who led his country for 27 years and championed Africa's struggles against apartheid and HIV / AIDS, died at 97.

He was being treated for pneumonia at the Maina Soko Medical Center, a military hospital in Lusaka.
As the leader of the first country in the region to break with its European colonizers, Kaunda worked hard to encourage other African peoples to break with colonial rule.
Nicknamed the "African Gandhi" for his non-violent activism, he also stood up to white minority-ruled South Africa.

Like thousands of African families, Kaunda lost a son to AIDS in 1986. He then began a personal crusade against the disease.

During his administration (1964-1991), he made great strides to improve the Zambian people's living conditions, especially by promoting health and education services. After his retirement from political life, he worked in the fight against HIV/AIDS through his charity foundation Kenneth Kaunda Children of Africa.

EFE
by teleSUR/ ag-JF
