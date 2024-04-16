Zambia: UN Envoy Raises Alarm Over Child Violence

A study on violence against children in Zambia indicated that 41 percent of girls and 49 percent of boys reported experiencing or witnessing physical violence at the household level.

On Monday, United Nations (UN) Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Violence Against Children Najat Maalla expressed concern that violence against children remains a daily reality for many children in Zambia, despite the country having progressive laws and policies to protect them.

"Despite having progressive laws and policies that protect children from different forms of violence, Zambia is still experiencing challenges in ensuring a protective environment. Violence against children remains a major concern and a daily reality for many children," she said in a statement released at the conclusion of her visit to the southern African nation.

A study on violence against children in Zambia indicated that 41 percent of girls and 49 percent of boys reported experiencing or witnessing physical violence at the household level, and 65 percent indicated that they had been bullied in school, the UN envoy said after a week-long visit to Zambia.

“Increased budget allocation for core child protection services was critical to addressing the insufficient numbers of social workers in the country,” she said.

Vulnerable households in #Zambia are helped to keep their girl children in school thru' the Keeping Girls in School (KGS) initiative. On Friday, SRSG on Violence against Children Najat Maalla met over 200 beneficiaries in #Zimba district & discussed child safeguarding & careers. pic.twitter.com/UQE0XX4AM7 — UN Zambia (@UNZambia) April 14, 2024

Preventing violence makes economic sense as it will have a high return on the country's development, she said, emphasizing the need to listen to and involve more children.

"Children, who represent about 53 percent of the population, cannot be seen as a problem to solve but as an asset to invest in. They must be part of the solution to end violence against children," she said.