Zambia: Two Political Parties Suspended Due to Violence

Authorities called on the media not to cover their campaigns in four districts and the police were urged to ensure that the suspension was adhered to.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) on Tuesday suspended two major political parties from holding campaigns in some districts due to continued violence by the supporters.

Authorities suspended the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) and the main opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) after they failed to tame their supporters from engaging in violence.

The ECZ Chief Officer Patrick Nshindano said the two parties will not be allowed to conduct any campaigns in the Lusaka, Mpulungu, Nakonde, and Namwala districts.

He told reporters that it was unfortunate that the two parties have failed to restrain their supporters from engaging in violence as advised.

Our Zambia Chapter prioritising journalism safety during elections. The workshop covered strategies on media safety and how these can be enhanced.#Zambia https://t.co/BswD1wV3sM — MISA Regional (@MISARegional) June 11, 2021

The suspension will be reviewed after 14 days. The electoral chief called on the media not to cover the political activities of the two parties in the affected districts while the police have been urged to ensure that the suspension was adhered to.

The electoral body has also suspended the holding of roadshows by all political parties ahead of the Aug. 12 elections due to increased cases of COVID-19.

The political parties have started using roadshows as mobile rallies following a ban of campaign rallies, a situation that was exposing people to the COVID-19 pandemic. The roadshows were also being used to perpetrate violence.