Zambia: President for Help to Tackle Children’s Challenges, UN

On Tuesday, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema appealed to the United Nations to help the government address various challenges facing children in the country.

He said various issues such as child trafficking, conflict, and drought have continued to disadvantage children in Zambia.

In remarks delivered during a courtesy call on him by the UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Violence Against Children Najat Maalla, the Zambian president said children face pressing problems, including smuggling and involuntary detention due to the imprisonment of their mothers.

"Our government, along with our partners, is deeply committed to addressing these challenges," he said.

We’ll invest in children – HH



President Hakainde Hichilema says despite economic challenges, Government will continue investing in the welfare of children because they are integral to any society. pic.twitter.com/cx6uYm7dTT — Zambia Daily Mail (@zadama24) April 10, 2024

The government, he said, has since enacted laws to protect children and policies to ensure their well-being, such as social welfare programs, the provision of free education, and school feeding programs to encourage longer school attendance.

Furthermore, Zambian president also emphasized the need to promote a culture of hard work in the formative years of children, adding that this is essential for character development and skill acquisition.

In our meeting today with @UN’s SRSG on Violence against Children, Najat Maalla, we highlighted actions our govt has taken to protect & ensure children’s welfare which include enactment of the Child Code Act, providing free education & the school feeding programme. ���� pic.twitter.com/To7Dhzq64Z — Hakainde Hichilema (@HHichilema) April 9, 2024

The UN envoy said her organization is ready to work with the Zambian authorities to ensure the safety of children. She stressed that the safety of children is vital as they are assets that could drive the country's development if properly nurtured.

She commended the Zambian government for the efforts being made to invest in improving the welfare of children.

The UN envoy is in Zambia for a series of meetings with key stakeholders on issues related to ending violence against children in the country and the southern African region.