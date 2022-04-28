Zakharova: Shelling of Syrian Territory, Violation of Intl. Law

Russia strongly condemns the constant shelling of Syrian territory, which constitutes a violation of international law, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

The Russian diplomat told a briefing on Thursday that such attacks "lead to a decrease in the military capability of the Syrian Armed Forces and have a negative impact on the effectiveness of efforts to combat terrorism on Syrian soil."

In the same vein, Zakharova said that the ongoing Israeli shelling of Syrian territory, in violation of the fundamental rights of international law, is "categorically unacceptable and inadmissible."

The top official said that such irresponsible actions jeopardize the entire region putting the military and civilian casualties on the rise. In this connection, she said, "We demand that the Israeli side stop this vicious and dangerous practice."

According to a spokesman for the Arab Republic's military command, an Israeli attack launched against troop positions near Damascus caused the death of four Syrian soldiers and another three were injured. A report by the Dubai-based Al-Hadath TV channel said that there were also killed five Shiite Hezbollah militants who were fighting alongside the Syrian army against terrorist groups.

The strikes aimed at the area of Damascus' southern international airport, which houses arms depots and command posts of Shiite groups.

Al Hadath news channel said the strike marked the ninth aggressive action by Israel against Syria since the beginning of the year.