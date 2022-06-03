Zakharova: Discussions in Terms of Preventing WWIII Needed

Noting that many are currently discussing this issue, the spokeswoman told a briefing on Friday that instead of talking about the possibility of World War III, discussions should focus on how to prevent it.

As for international law and the UN, Zakharova said that "since they were created following WWII as a guarantee of preventing WWIII, in one way or another, they were doing their job." The official said that Russia has long argued that both should provide security against WWIII.



According to the spokeswoman, Russia has been observing for three or four years "the desire by the collective West to sweep away international law and introduce a 'rules-based world order' instead."

In this respect, Zakharova said that "this is extremely dangerous because this implies a dictatorship of one group of countries thereby threatening to upset the balance worldwide while making it impossible for other countries to pursue their interests."

pic.twitter.com/TFnHyTn3Py — Pierre F. Lherisson (@P_F_Lherisson_) June 3, 2022



The diplomat went on to say that "every country has the right to sovereign foreign and domestic policy, to defend their interests legally, to develop their economy, to defend human rights, to protection and [their] own security."

"When one group of countries grabs power or aspires to take it over, a lot of trouble can be expected. We tried to tell the global community about this in every way and convey this truth that the dictate of one pole is impossible and it will lead to destructive consequences," Zakharova warned.