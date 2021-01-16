Yoweri Museveni Re-Elected for Sixth Term in Uganda

Wine, the opposition leader, has refused to accept the results and has called it a "fraud" and encourages people to reject the final report. The Electoral Commission reported that there was a participation of 52 percent.

Uganda's electoral court declared on Saturday President Yoweri Museveni as the winner of the January 14 parliamentary election, securing the continuity of his mandate which started in 1986.

According to the Electoral Commission Museveni won over 58.6 percent of the votes with 5.85 million while the main opponent Bobi Wine collected about 3.48 million votes, representing 34.8 percent.

Yoweri Museveni va camino a ser uno de los mandatarios con más permanencia del mundo. Gobierna desde 1986 Uganda y logró sexto mandato consecutivo. 58,64% votos.



Comicios sin Internet y denuncias de fraude: Bobi Wine rechaza resultados. Como ocurrió en algunos países de África. pic.twitter.com/1vhWx9Kzge — Omer Freixa (@OmerFreixa) January 16, 2021