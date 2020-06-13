'Your Hate and Tyranny, That's Terrorism', Bad Bunny Told Trump

The singer embraced the collective outrage and took a clear position on the events triggered by Floyd's murder.

Regarding the presentation of the lyrical statement entitled "Excuse me," Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny strongly criticized Donald Trump for his racist, hateful, and tyrannical attitudes.

“The President of the United States has made it clear since the beginning of his presidency that discrimination against Latinos is more than present; I've given even more power to racism at this time,” Bad Bunny said during an interview with Time magazine.

"In a world like this, none of us can breathe," he added, alluding to the last words of the 46-year-old black man George Floyd who was killed by a Minneapolis cop on May 25.

Besides expressing his solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, the singer explained that his new lyrical composition seeks to contribute to change by promoting awareness of racism and its consequences.

“There are many simple but powerful ways of helping, such as teaching, educating your community, your family, your friends,” I stressed.

BREAKING: We had over one million views of our new ad yesterday pic.twitter.com/vch8r4dOYd — Scott Dworkin (@funder) June 13, 2020

Embracing the growing outrage at the U.S. government's stance, Bad Bunny took a clear and determined position on the events triggered by Floyd's murder.

"I can't even believe this is still happening... at home, I was always taught that we are all the same regardless of race, religion, and surname… F--k Donald Trump! President of racism! Your hate and tyranny, that’s terrorism. Don’t stop the fight, don’t lower your fists, know that we are all home,” Bad Bunny stressed.

Bad Bunny thus joined millions of voices protesting around the world against ethnic discrimination and violence.

He “does not shy away from politics… He has made no secret of his disdain for President Trump. And he has become a de facto advocate for the LGBTQ + community, a remarkable development from an artist in a musical tradition that has long espoused a culture of machismo,” Time recalled.