Young Yemeni Artists Make a Call for Peace Amid Civil War

"The civil war has created great obstacles in our life. But it also gives an artist's work meaning and significance," said Mohamed Bashiq,

In an art exhibition recently held in Sanaa, young Yemeni artists got a chance to showcase their talents, heal the wounds of the Yemenis' souls, and make an emotional call for peace amid a protracted civil war.

The "Glory of the Country" exhibition brought together over 200 artists across Yemen, who displayed on the canvas their artistic creativity and their love for their long-suffering motherland.

"We have invited around 220 artists, both male and female, from all provinces of Yemen to participate in the exhibition," said Majed Hamdani, one of the exhibition organizers.

The exhibition focuses on three themes. The first is to unveil the suffering of the Yemeni people during the war; the second theme is showcasing Yemeni heritage, tradition and beautiful landscapes; the third is expressing support for the Palestinians and their cause.

We are in Yemen, where civil war and severe poverty have been going on for years.



With your support, we distributed food parcels to 565 families in need. Our work in the region continues.



�� Online Donation: https://t.co/qSKCL3NyEH pic.twitter.com/UodF0tpIdy — Humanitarian Relief (@IHHen) July 28, 2022

The exhibition is also an opportunity to provide financial help to the artists, who also fell victims to the country's protracted civil war and economic woes, because it offered them more opportunities to sell their works.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Houthi militia seized control of several northern provinces and forced the internationally recognized government out of the capital Sanaa. The war has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced 4 million, and pushed the poorest Arab country to the brink of starvation.

"The civil war has created great obstacles in our life. But it also gives an artist's work meaning and significance. Art created from the daily ordeal is priceless," said Mohamed Bashiq.