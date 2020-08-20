    • Live
Young Palestinian Is Killed by Israeli Troops in West Bank
    Palestinians demonstrated near the Gaza-Israel border, August 15, 2020. | Photo: EFE

Published 20 August 2020
At the border of the occupied territories, the tension is notorious after nine consecutive nights of Israeli attacks.

A 16-year-old Palestinian, Muhamad Hamdan Matar, was shot dead by Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday night.

Israel's Army Bombs Gaza as Border Tensions Hit Up

The Israeli army justified the murder by arguing that the young man tried to throw explosives at a vehicle.

The incident took place near the Deir Abu Mashal village, northwest of Ramallah, where an Israeli army spokesman said that troops had foiled an alleged "terrorist attack".

"Army troops identified a terrorist cell carrying tires and materials used to light Molotov cocktails, which they intended to launch at a civilian vehicle that was traveling on a nearby route. During the incident, the troops fired at the terrorists," an Army spokesman told EFE.

This incident occurs amid a series of protests in the West Bank against the agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, which was announced last week.

At the border of the occupied territories, the tension is notorious after nine consecutive nights of Israeli attacks.

Palestinian militias defended themselves with the launch of three rockets in the last week, in what local analysts described as a new chapter in the fight for Israel to ease the blockade imposed on the Gaza strip since 2007.

