Young Palestinian Is Killed by Israeli Troops in West Bank

At the border of the occupied territories, the tension is notorious after nine consecutive nights of Israeli attacks.

A 16-year-old Palestinian, Muhamad Hamdan Matar, was shot dead by Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday night.

The Israeli army justified the murder by arguing that the young man tried to throw explosives at a vehicle.

The incident took place near the Deir Abu Mashal village, northwest of Ramallah, where an Israeli army spokesman said that troops had foiled an alleged "terrorist attack".

"Army troops identified a terrorist cell carrying tires and materials used to light Molotov cocktails, which they intended to launch at a civilian vehicle that was traveling on a nearby route. During the incident, the troops fired at the terrorists," an Army spokesman told EFE.

Israel has bombed #Gaza for 7 nights straight.



This is after years of refusing to honour its agreements of the previous truce by NOT lifting the blockade on Gaza & NOT allowing vital supplies in. #GazaUnderAttack #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/ljDAd1OeQt — MPACUK (@MPACUK) August 18, 2020

This incident occurs amid a series of protests in the West Bank against the agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, which was announced last week.

At the border of the occupied territories, the tension is notorious after nine consecutive nights of Israeli attacks.

Palestinian militias defended themselves with the launch of three rockets in the last week, in what local analysts described as a new chapter in the fight for Israel to ease the blockade imposed on the Gaza strip since 2007.