If Trump could organize armed groups to go out to the streets and burn, destroy, and persecute, he would have already done it. I don’t think he lacks the desire to do so. Trump counts on the support of a good part of the armed forces, police, and, of course, his principal base, conservative white men and women.

Perhaps Trump is not a declared fascist himself, but what is certain is that he is a man of double standards and an emulator with fascist tints who has served to give little groups of neofascists an agreeable and comfortable atmosphere in which they can do what they always do, and horribly mistreat people, principally immigrants.

The demands of Trumpism have, of course, that fascist touch, like “send them back,” “build the wall and make Mexico pay for it,” and “may the United States again be a country of whites, by whites, and for whites.”

Trump, with his conscious disinterest in condemning the neofascist ideology, has given these groups permission to go out and promote their false theory that the white race is the “victim” of everything. Because, even if these neofascist groups murder, insult, humiliate, and discriminate, according to his way of seeing things, they are the victims.

The history of German fascism, so present in our collective memory, teaches us that fascist ideology cannot be allowed to grow, not even a little bit. Fascism is a common enemy which we cannot ignore no matter how small it seems.

Whenever forces of this ilk exist, at the same time there is never a lack for movements of resistance that confront them. Because, as those who yesterday and today fought fascism established: “You don’t debate fascism, you destroy it!”