Yemen's UAE-Backed Separatists Seize Socotra Island

Yemen's Southern Transitional Council (STC) fighters seized the strategic island of Socotra, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, according to the United Nations recognized government, which accused the group of staging a coup.

"The militias of the so-called Transitional Council in the Socotra carried out a full-fledged coup that undermined state institutions in the province," Yemen's official news agency reported, quoting an unnamed government official.

Separatists, who are supported by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), captured several state buildings Friday, including the governor's headquarters, as they pushed into the provincial capital, Hadibo, and engaged in fierce fighting with forces loyal to the U.N. backed government of exiled President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

By the end of Saturday, the group had taken control of most of the Indian Ocean island.

"These militias launched an attack with various medium and heavy weapons, targeting state institutions and citizens' properties, and stormed government camps and headquarters as well," the official said.

"The government will not accept this absurdity."

The secessionist STC also arrested several military personnel and civilians opposed to their presence in Socotra, the officials said.

The fighting in the island threatens to cause irreversible damage to the World Heritage Site, which has rare dragon blood trees, plant species, spices, and marine life, many of which are found nowhere else.

Separatists declared self-rule in Yemen's south and seized control of the city of Aden earlier this year, causing tensions in Socotra as well as other provinces in the south.

Yemen has been ravaged by a conflict that began six years ago after the Houthi seized the capital Sanaa and forced Hadi to flee and take refuge in Saudi Arabia. A Saudi-led coalition launched a military offensive in support of Hadi in March 2015.

The war killed thousands of civilians and displaced internally nearly 3.7 million, according to the U.N.

The UAE announced last year that is was withdrawing from the conflict but observers believe it continues to be active through its proxies.

The Gulf state set up a military base in Socotra before its withdrawal from the conflict. It also awarded Emirati citizenship to hundreds of residents and has recruited many others to help consolidate its grip over the island.