Yemen's Houthi Attack Military Parade in Aden: 32 Killed

"The blast occurred behind the stand where the ceremony was taking place at Al Jalaa military camp in Buraiqa district in Aden."

Yemen's Houthi Movement launched this morning a drone and missile attack on a pro-government military parade in the port-city of Aden.

According to a report from the Houthi-aligned Military Media, the attack was carried out on a military parade at the Al-Jalaa Camp in the Buraiqa District of Aden.

The Medecins Sans Frontieres tweeted that tens of wounded were hospitalized, while other reports claimed that 32 were killed, including some military commanders.

The Houthi's official channel Al Masirah TV said the group had launched a medium-range ballistic missile and an armed drone at the parade, which it described as being staged in preparation for a military move against provinces held by the movement.

A pro-government military source and security sources said a commander, Brigadier General Muneer al-Yafee, a leading figure of the southern separatists, was among those killed.

Yafee had just stepped off the stage to greet a guest when the explosion took place. Flags of the former South Yemen and those of leading coalition members were fluttering as the military band was waiting for its cue to start playing.