Yemeni Territory Under Renewed Attack by Western Forces

According to the United States Central Command, attacks by the coalition force will not cease until the stability of navigation in the Red Sea is guaranteed.

On Friday, combined US and UK forces launched an attack on Hodeidah Province in western Yemen.

The attack targeted the Sardoud farm in al-Kadan department in the aforementioned territory.

The city of Hodeidah was attacked on 7 March, when American forces bombed the airport in the province.

More recently, on Monday they bombed the Faza areas in the Yemeni department of Tuhayta four times in a row.

American-British aircraft attack Yemen with the aim of silencing us about its genocide in Gaza and breaking our position rejecting human rights violations. This is the impossible that we will not accept if the mountains of Yemen are flattened. We return to our topic. These are https://t.co/H9Ja6WuOpA — SaveHumanity (@abid072) March 22, 2024

Meanwhile the Yemeni forces will have no compassion for the ships of the Western powers on the Red Sea, especially the ships of Israel and its allies.