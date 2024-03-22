    • Live
News > Yemen

Yemeni Territory Under Renewed Attack by Western Forces

  • Skirmishes between Yemeni forces and British and US coalition forces

    Skirmishes between Yemeni forces and British and US coalition forces | Photo: X/ @113FREST_YeMeN

Published 22 March 2024
Opinion

According to the United States Central Command, attacks by the coalition force will not cease until the stability of navigation in the Red Sea is guaranteed.

On Friday, combined US and UK forces launched an attack on Hodeidah Province in western Yemen.

The attack targeted the Sardoud farm in al-Kadan department in the aforementioned territory.

The city of Hodeidah was attacked on 7 March, when American forces bombed the airport in the province.

More recently, on Monday they bombed the Faza areas in the Yemeni department of Tuhayta four times in a row.

Meanwhile the Yemeni forces will have no compassion for the ships of the Western powers on the Red Sea, especially the ships of Israel and its allies.

Meanwhile the Yemeni forces will have no compassion for the ships of the Western powers on the Red Sea, especially the ships of Israel and its allies.

