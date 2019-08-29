Yemeni Gov't Urges Saudis to End UAE Support of Separatists

On Wednesday, Yemeni officials said UAE was responsible for launching an air attack on government forces in Aden in support of separatists killing dozens of people.

President of Yemen’s Saudi-backed government, Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, urged Thursday Saudi Arabia to intervene against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) backed separatists Southern Transitional Council (STC), battling for the control of the highly strategic port city of Aden in the south of the country.

The statement came after Yemeni officials held the UAE responsible for launching air attacks on government forces in Aden, in support of the separatists, killing dozens of people.

In his declaration, Hadi, based in Saudi Arabia, said his government was facing "an armed rebellion" carried out by the UAE-backed STC's militias aimed at hitting "the constitutional legitimacy of Yemen."

"They have committed themselves to injustice, aggression and using armed forces against the Yemeni people in the southern governorates, using the UAE's military arsenal in order to divide our country," he added, calling on Saudi Arabia "to intervene to stop this blatant intrusion by these militias and their aerial bombardment of our armed forces."

The UAE's foreign ministry responded Thursday that the air raids were aimed at "armed groups led by members of terrorist organizations" following "attacks on coalition forces at Aden airport."

Considered as Yemen's temporary capital, Aden is where the Saudi-backed Yemeni government has based itself since 2015, when the Houthis seized Yemen's capital, Sanaa.

Recent weeks’ fierce fights between Hadi's forces and the STC's fighters have opened a new front in Yemen's multilayered war. Until recently, the two sides were allies in a Saudi-UAE-led military coalition fighting the Houthi rebels who control the country's north.

The impoverished Arab country has been locked in a civil war since late 2014, when the Houthis overran much of the country and seized all northern provinces including the capital Sanaa.