Yemeni Children To Starve Amid Covid-19 Pandemic's Aid Loss

As the COVID-19 pandemic is spreading across Africa, about 23,500 Yemeni children with severe acute malnutrition will be at increased risk of dying amid a "huge" drop in humanitarian help, Friday alerted the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

The organization informed that it needs almost half a billion dollars to save children from the brink of starvation in the country that has the most massive humanitarian crisis in the world.

According to a press release published to call for funding, UNICEF says that out of the 24 million people in need of humanitarian assistance, 12 million are children.

On June 1, 2020, several humanitarian organizations working in the country made an urgent plea for funding as the COVID-19 pandemic had forced them to stop operations.

About 75% of UN programs in Yemen have had to shut their doors or reduce their work. The UN World Food Program had to cut rations in half, and UN-funded health services were reduced in 189 out of 369 hospitals nationwide.

As the humanitarian crisis escalates, the organization warned that unless by the end of August, they receive $ 54.5m, 23,500 children could be at risk of death.

As Yemen’s devastated health system and infrastructure struggle to cope with #COVID19, the already dire situation for children is likely to deteriorate considerably.@UNICEF is appealing for funds to continue our response. The needs are urgent. https://t.co/9ftidr9twc — Henrietta H. Fore (@unicefchief) June 26, 2020

The country has been in war since 2014. During that time, more than 100,000 people were killed, the conflict has shut down or destroyed half of Yemen's health facilities, and driven 4 million Yemenis from their homes.

The armed conflicts have kept 10.2 million children without access to primary healthcare; UN warns as there are now 7.8 million children unable to access educations because due to the COVID-19 pandemic schools have close.

About 1,000 cases and 288 deaths from Covid-19 have been recorded in government-controlled territory in Yemen, and fewer by rebels in areas under their control. However, the organization believes the actual number is far higher.

In a statement addressed to governments and donors all over the world published on May 28, UNICEF asked for urgent help as the cut in funding is impacting the lives of children severely.

"After five years of conflict, more than 12 million children and 6 million women of childbearing age need some kind of humanitarian assistance. Their health, nutrition, safety, and education are already at risk as systems collapse from the fighting. More than a million pregnant women are malnourished. As COVID-19 spreads throughout Yemen, their futures will be at even greater risk," the UN remarked.