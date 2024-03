The demonstrators carried Palestinian flags and banners with sentences condemning Israel and his West allies.

The Yemeni people demonstrated today in the town of Sana'a in support of the Palestinian people and condemning the Israeli actions and the support of the Western community to Tel Aviv.

They also raised prayers to Allah asking for strength for the Palestinian people and cursing the Zionist regime.

All this occurs in an upsurge of conflicts between Houthis and US forces over control of the Red Sea, where yesterday there were 3 fatalities.

Absolutely MASSIVE protests for Palestine happening all across Yemen right now, as MILLIONS march for Gaza. pic.twitter.com/SCUDFT4tTv — sarah (@sahouraxo) March 8, 2024

The Houthi leader, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, confirmed that attacks on ships in the Red Sea will not stop until the end of the genocide in Gaza.

Meanwhile US-led Western forces command actions against Houthi groups to re-establish their trade route on the Red Sea, without fear of rebel attacks.