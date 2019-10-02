Xi: No Force Can Ever Undermine China's Status

"This great event completely reversed China's miserable fate born from poverty and weakness and being bullied and humiliated over more than 100 years since the advent of modern times,"

President of China Xi Xinping said on Tuesday that “No force can ever undermine China's status, or stop the Chinese people and nation from marching forward” in reference to China’s role in global politics. The comments were made during celebrations for the 70th Anniversary of the People's Republic.

"This great event completely reversed China's miserable fate born from poverty and weakness and being bullied and humiliated over more than 100 years since the advent of modern times," said China’s president.

President Xi also celebrated the increasing role China has in the world, adding, "We will continue to work with people from all countries to jointly build a community with a shared future for humanity."

Following these comments, state outlet Xinhua spoke to Nigerian academic Efem Ubi on Wednesday where he said China’s role in international politics is ‘key’ for Africa’s development.

“The Chinese government is building huge connectivity. A lot of countries today have productive infrastructure courtesy of China. If you had gone around Africa before when China-Africa relations became intense, you would have found out that most of the rail lines we had were from colonial days and they were from areas of raw materials to the seaports. But today they are not like that,” he said.

China is looking to play a more active role in global affairs, openly defying U.S. economic sanctions in countries like Iran and Venezuela, and with development efforts such as the ‘Belt and Road Initiative’ and trade with Africa, both of which involve large investments in infrastructure in developing countries.