Xi Jinping: Gender Equality Is a Great Cause

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Chinese President Xi Jinping addressed the country's women, conveying his best wishes to women of all ethnic groups and from all social conditions.

During a joint group meeting at the fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the president conveyed his regards.

Xi Jinping holds women's struggle for the fair cause of gender equality in high esteem. In this sense, he noted during the meeting that Chinese women had played a crucial role in the country's development.

Xi attaches great importance to protecting women's rights and interests and has on many occasions hailed their role in the country's development.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has spoken of the protection of women's rights and women's development on multiple occasions. Here are some highlights from his speeches. #InternationalWomensDay2022 pic.twitter.com/1GwWJvvBcu — China.org.cn (@chinaorgcn) March 8, 2022

The president expressed his confidence that Chinese women will work hard to undertake great causes as well as make major contributions to making real the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation on a new journey toward the full construction of a modern socialist country. He said that Women's rights and interests are basic human rights. They must be protected by laws and regulations and integrated into national and social rules and norms.

He called upon party committees and governments at all levels, who must fully acknowledge the importance of women's development. He highlighted that the government must work closely with women in order to support their fight.

Crimes against women must be severely punished in accord with the law in the interest of guaranteeing the protection of women's rights and interests, also emphasized Xi Jinping at the meeting.