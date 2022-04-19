Wounded Ukrainian Marines Treated in Russian Hospitals

According to circulating video footage released by the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrainian marines wounded have commented on the decent hospital ran care they have received.

"I sustained wounds after an explosion caused by a booby-trap, which I tried to set up myself. I remained lying on a concrete floor for two days. I was later discovered by militia soldiers. They rushed me to a hospital. To be honest, I was shocked. I was treated just like any other ordinary human being. I did not expect such treatment," said a sailor of Ukraine's 36th Marine Brigade, Yury Andrieyenko. "We were all told before that we would be subjected to beating, but there was nothing at all about it," said the marine expressing his appreciation to the doctors who have cared for him.

Yury Podavansky, another jailed Ukrainian marine from 36th Marine Brigade, said that he had critical wounds in his legs before he was imprisoned. "When they [DPR militia servicemen] discovered us, they attended to me and to the rest of the boys with me, rendering the first medical assistance. Due to their promptly provided medical assistance, the lives of five people were saved," told Podavansky.

"We were taken to a hospital afterward where we received a qualified medical assistance," he added. "I woke up the other day; a surgeon approached me showing bullets, which he extracted from my body, and said ‘Boy, you’ll stay on living’." He said that the authorities ensure ample nutrition for all imprisoned Ukrainian troops. "I did not expect such treatment. We had been told the opposite. But in reality, we are very well treated," said the sailor official. "We are sharing the hospital here with them [wounded DPR and LPR servicemen]. We are all treated equally."

Pictures of the surrender of 1000 soldiers of the Ukrainian forces, including 800 marines, who surrendered to the Chechens after clashes between them that lasted for days in the outskirts of Maripol, there are approximately 390 wounded were taken for treatment.



Last April 12, the Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Major-General Igor Konashenkov said that Moscow's forces had conducted air and artillery strikes in order to avoid a Ukrainian nationalists’ attempt to escape from Mariupol, resulting in the eradication of 50 militants while 42 others laid down their arms.

According to Konashenkov's report, the following day, 1 026 Ukrainian personnel of the 36th Marine Infantry Brigade, 162 officers, and 47 female service members had voluntarily surrendered in Mariupol city.

Last February 17, the military conflict in the line of engagement in Donbass had exacerbated with the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics reporting that resulted from the massive bombardments by the Ukrainian military in the previous month, several damages to civilian infrastructure which caused civilian casualties had been registered.