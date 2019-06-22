World's Ugliest Dog Contest Finds New Winner: Scamp the Tramp

Scamp is a therapy dog and volunteers at his local airport, elementary schools, libraries and senior centers.

A dreadlocked, bug-eyed dog named Scamp the Tramp took the prize for the 31st annual World’s Ugliest Dog Contest Friday.

A California native, Scamp stole the show with his winning personality and goofy tongue which dangles off the left side of his mouth.

Like many of his competition, this Santa Rosa pup was rescued off the streets of Compton in 2014 by his owner Yvonne Morones. Just five years later, he’s walking the red carpet, US$1,500 richer.

“He’s Scamp the Champ, no longer Scamp the Tramp," Morones said. "I am shocked and happy for him. He deserves it for everything that he does for everyone else," Morones said.

Scamp is a therapy dog and volunteers at his local airport, elementary schools, libraries and senior centers.

“I think the audience saw his beautiful spirit and everything he’s given back to the community.”

A total of 19 dogs participated in this year’s World’s Ugliest Dog competition, many of whom were rescued from shelters or puppy mills.

According to publicist Christy Gentry, judges are searching for the most unusual dogs in the annual competition.

“Judges are looking for special attributes like hanging tongues, slobber, drool (the more the better). Maybe unusual patches of skin or hair,” she said.

Judge Kerry Sanders summed up the contest, saying, “Ugly is a four letter word ... and so is cute, and when you can combine the two, doggonit, you got a great, great, ugly dog … you got a winner.”