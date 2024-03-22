World's First Nuclear Energy Summit Opens in Brussels

Greenpeace activists defined nuclear energy as a "fairy tale that is not going to save the planet."

On Thursday, the world's first Nuclear Energy Summit convened in Brussels, highlighting the role of nuclear energy in addressing global challenges such as reducing fossil fuel use, enhancing energy security, and boosting economic development.

As the highest-level meeting to date exclusively focused on nuclear energy, the summit drew participation from over 30 countries, including heads of state, government leaders, senior representatives as well as leaders of international organizations.

Fatih Birol, the director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), emphasized the indispensable role of nuclear energy, saying that "without the support of nuclear power, we have no chance to reach our climate targets on time."

Addressing the gathering, Rafael Grossi, the director of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), underscored that nuclear energy currently provides a quarter of clean power.

Greenpeace climate activists dressed as fairytale heroes demonstrated in Brussels, denouncing the nuclear energy summit, which brought 30 world leaders together pic.twitter.com/1g32A6wPOB — RT (@RT_com) March 22, 2024

He said that the organization will help ensure that nuclear energy will be used in a safe, secure, and non-proliferation way.

According to the China Atomic Energy Authority, China ranks third globally in operational nuclear power units, with a leading number of new units currently under construction.

The authority has pledged that the world's second-largest economy will continue to leverage its advantages in the complete nuclear industry chain and contribute more to global nuclear energy technological innovation and sustainable development.

Environmental activists, including Greenpeace, held a protest on the day of an IAEA Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels, calling for a focus on renewable energy sources instead https://t.co/zgYkB0A7Zr pic.twitter.com/IkFG3opDu6 — Reuters (@Reuters) March 21, 2024

The Brussels summit, however, did not take place without being the subject of harsh criticism. Environmental activists blocked access to the site where officials from multilateral institutions and businessmen were meeting.

"Stop Illusion" was one of the protest slogans used by environmental defenders, who defined nuclear energy as a "fairy tale that is not going to save the planet."

"Here we appreciate the relaunch of the nuclear energy industry. We demand a safe and secure energy for all people with 100 percent renewables," a Greenpeace member said, as reported by Reuters.