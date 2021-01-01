News > World

World Welcomes 2021 With Low-Key Celebrations Due to Pandemic

Latin America is the region most affected by COVID-19, with Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Mexico among the nations with the highest number of cases.

The world welcomed 2021 with over 83 million COVID-19 cases and over 1.8 million deaths. In most major cities, celebrations were discreet, amid strict health restrictions, and no mass festivities or street gatherings.

However, people look to 2021 with hope. Although the pandemic continues to cause harm, confidence is growing as vaccines come into use.

An "Old Year" doll (Año Viejos) shaped as the new coronavirus, Cali, Colombia, Dec. 31, 2020. Photo:EFE
An offering to Mother Earth asking her to end with the pandemic, La Paz, Bolivia, Dec. 31, 2020.
An offering to Mother Earth asking her to end with the pandemic, La Paz, Bolivia, Dec. 31, 2020. Photo:EFE
A woman sales party decorations with images related to COVID-19, La Paz, Dec. 31, 2020.
A woman sales party decorations with images related to COVID-19, La Paz, Dec. 31, 2020. Photo:EFE
A woman carries New Year's decorations in a market, Lima, Peru, Dec. 31, 2020.
A woman carries New Year's decorations in a market, Lima, Peru, Dec. 31, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
Drones light up the sky in New Year's Eve, Shanghai, China, Jan. 1, 2021.
Drones light up the sky in New Year's Eve, Shanghai, China, Jan. 1, 2021. Photo:Twitter/ @yywwy3
The Champs-Élysées avenue after celebrations and gatherings were banned in Paris, France, Dec. 31, 2020.
The Champs-Élysées avenue after celebrations and gatherings were banned in Paris, France, Dec. 31, 2020. Photo:Twitter/ @France24_en
Fireworks light up London's sky, U.K. Dec. 31, 2020.
Fireworks light up London's sky, U.K. Dec. 31, 2020. Photo:Twitter/ @uk_cpa.
A man and his elephant pray in the Gangaramaya temple, Colombo, Sri Lanka, Jan. 1, 2020.
A man and his elephant pray in the Gangaramaya temple, Colombo, Sri Lanka, Jan. 1, 2020. Photo: EFE
People gathering to celebrate New Year's Eve, Wuhan, China, Dec. 31, 2020.
People gathering to celebrate New Year's Eve, Wuhan, China, Dec. 31, 2020. Photo:EFE
Published 1 January 2021 (2 hours 17 minutes ago)
