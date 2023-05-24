World Trade Summit In China, A "Unique" Opportunity - Arce

"This summit offers a unique platform to foster mutual understanding, establish strategic alliances, and explore new investment and development opportunities," Luis Arce said.

The president of Bolivia, Luis Arce Catacora, participated this Wednesday in the II World Trade and Investment Promotion Summit of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade.

Arce participated in the summit held in Beijing with a virtual intervention and spoke of China's role on the world stage and bilateral cooperation on issues of industrialization of zinc and lithium, among others.

He stressed that the summit also explores opportunities for market complementarity, to achieve an integrated and inclusive global market, which seeks to balance the satisfactions and needs of each inhabitant with respect for Mother Earth.

Con nuestro presidente @LuchoXBolivia, participamos en la II Cumbre Mundial de Promoción del Comercio y la Inversión del Consejo Chino para el Fomento del Comercio Internacional #CCPIT.



pic.twitter.com/Cft6jViLP4 — Comunicación del Estado Plurinacional de Bolivia (@comunicacionbo) May 24, 2023

The event brings together international organizations and global agencies for the promotion of world trade and investment, with the common goal of strengthening confidence in mutually beneficial cooperation and jointly building an open world economy.

On this occasion, the President called cooperation and dialogue "essential" to address global economic and social challenges. He reiterated the need to work "all together" to build a more "fair and equitable" world economy.

Arce said Bolivia shares the global civilization initiative because it is convinced that "tolerance, coexistence and mutual exchanges between different civilizations" play an irreplaceable role in advancing the process of modernization of humanity.

The Bolivian president considered that, in recent decades, China has become a vital actor for Latin America in the field of trade and investment in this new global context.

The "global crisis of capitalism" has put humanity at a crossroads, Arce said, noting that he values China's proposal for "global development, the global security initiative, and the global civilization initiative."