World Leaders Salute Anniversary of the Sandinista Revolution

The regional integration mechanism, ALBA-TCP, also expressed its congratulations and support to Nicaragua.

Several Latin American and world leaders greeted Monday, the 42nd anniversary of the triumph of the Sandinista Popular Revolution, and congratulated the Government of Nicaragua.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, in a statement issued by the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry, conveyed his greetings to the "Sandinista brothers," who celebrate this day "'the sacrifice of so many heroes and martyrs who achieved victory and consolidated the possibility of advancing towards a society of justice, prosperity; a free, safe and fraternal homeland."

The document recalled how 42 years ago, the generation of young people who founded the Sandinista National Liberation Front followed the example of the Cuban Revolution, and then these two countries promoted and accompanied the nascent Bolivarian process in 1999.

"On behalf of our party, the Cuban people, and government, we extend our warmest congratulations on the 42nd anniversary of the triumph of the Sandinista Revolution," the letter said.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel and Army General Raúl Castro sent a letter to the main authorities of Nicaragua to recognize the anniversary of Sandinismo.

Likewise, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of this country, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, also extended from the largest country in the Antilles his congratulations for the anniversary to be celebrated this Monday, July 19.

"We extend a fraternal embrace to President Daniel Ortega and our solidarity in the face of the complex international scenario," said the minister.

Celebramos el aniversario del triunfo de la Revolución Sandinista que en 1979 derrotó a la dictadura genocida de los Somoza. Felicitamos al hermano presidente Daniel Ortega y al pueblo nicaragüense por estos 42 años de dignidad y lucha. pic.twitter.com/fAtNrNurpM — Luis Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia) July 19, 2021

"We celebrate the anniversary of the triumph of the Sandinista Revolution that in 1979 defeated the genocidal Somoza dictatorship. We congratulate brother President Daniel Ortega and the Nicaraguan people for these 42 years of dignity and struggle."

In turn, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that the victory of the Sandinista People's Revolution opened the way to find "true independence in domestic life and international affairs."

In this sense, the Russian Foreign Minister signed on Monday an agreement with his Nicaraguan counterpart to work on security issues and mentioned the anniversary of the Sandinistas in the framework of the joint press conference.

For his part, the secretary of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America - Peoples' Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP), Sacha Llorenti, congratulated the people of the Central American nation in a message on the social network Twitter.

"On the 42nd anniversary of the victory of the Sandinista Revolution, we extend our congratulations and fraternal greetings to the people of Nicaragua and the Government of Reconciliation and National Unity, presided over by Comandante Daniel Ortega," he wrote.

The head of state of Bolivia, Luis Arce, celebrated the anniversary of the popular movement that overthrew the Somoza dictatorship. "We congratulate brother President Daniel Ortega and the Nicaraguan people for these 42 years of dignity and struggle," he added.

For his part, the former Bolivian president, Evo Morales, recognized the Sandinistas on their anniversary and President Daniel Ortega, who leads the country. "The Nicaraguan revolution is not alone, it is accompanied by all the peoples who are fighting for its liberation," he added.