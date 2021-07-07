World Leaders Condemn Assassination of Haitian President Moise

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, the Haitian president and First Lady Martine were killed by gunmen who stormed their residence in Port-au-Prince.

Political leaders and high-level officials from around the world sent their solidarity with the Haitian people and condemned the assassination of President Jovenel Moise on Wednesday.

"We deeply regret the assassination of the President of the sister Republic of Haiti Jovenel Moise and his wife Martine Marie Etienne Joseph. We condemn these acts of violence, which must be clarified. Our condolences to the Haitian people," Bolivia's President Luis Arce tweeted.

"We firmly condemn the terrible assassination of Haiti’s President Jovenel Moise and his wife. We express our condolences to their loved ones and our unconditional solidarity with our brother Haitian people. We call for peace and understanding," Venezuela's Foreign Affairs Minister Jorge Arreaza tweeted.

"I send an embrace to the Haitian people for the regrettable assassination of the President and his wife. It is something we regret very much," said Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO).

"We were about to send 150,000 vaccines to Haiti, which is a poor people in great need of international aid. What happened is very unfortunate," he added.

“Absolutely shocked to learn of the assassination of President of Haiti Jovenel Moise. Conveying deepest sympathies to our sister country,” Jamaica’s Foreign Affairs Minister Kamina Smith tweeted.

���� FLASH - Certains membres du commando qui a assassiné le président de la république d’#Haïti Jovenel Moïse "parlaient en espagnol", selon le cabinet du Premier ministre. (communiqué) pic.twitter.com/4zomYbhR7o — Mediavenir (@Mediavenir) July 7, 2021

The meme reads, "Some members of the commando that assassinated Haiti's President Jovenel Moise were speaking in Spanish," the Prime Minister's cabinet holds."

“I am shocked and saddened at the death of President Moise. Our condolences are with his family and the people of Haiti. This is an abhorrent act and I call for calm at this time,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

“Spain firmly condemns the assassination of the President of Haiti… Our condolences to his family and our solidarity with the Haitian people. We call on the unity of the political forces to find a way out of the serious crisis the country is experiencing, ”Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez stressed.

"We regret and condemn the assassination of the Haitian president... This crime threatens the democratic order of Haiti and the region," said Dominican Republic's President Luis Abinader who ordered the closure of the four border crossings with Haiti and the reinforcement of surveillance in those areas.