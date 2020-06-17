World COVID Infections Reach Eight Million, WHO Says

The Americas, Africa, and Southeast Asia hold about 75 percent of the cases

Eight million positive cases of COVID-19, amidst an increasing contagion situation, have been reached worldwide, the World Health Organization (WHO) President Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reported on Wednesday.

According to the report issued by the WHO, 85,000 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours. Also, "six million cases have been reported in the last two months" which demonstrates the virus' accelerated spread.

Even though in Europe the situation is starting to show signs of improvement, Adhanom pointed to the Americas, Africa, and Southeast Asia as the areas where the pandemic is still spreading rapidly, in a moment when death toll has risen to 450,000 worldwide. About 75 percent of the cases are from only 10 countries, mainly from these regions.

"However, there are signs that show that together, through global solidarity, humanity can overcome this pandemic," WHO President said.

Adhanom praised the results of a research carried out by the University of Oxford, which proved that the application of Dexamethasone in critical Covid-19 patients can reduce mortality by approximately 25%.

"I want to thank the U.K government, the University of Oxford, and the many hospitals, researchers, patients, and families who have contributed to this scientific breakthrough," he posted.

WHO Health Emergencies Office head Mike Ryan stressed that even when the virus growth is not as rapid as it was a few months ago, this can be a mirage for at any time a resurgence can occur.

"This is a time to be extremely cautious and remain focused on physical distancing measures, hygiene, and mass events reduction," Ryan warned.