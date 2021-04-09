Workers Fail to Create Amazon's First US Union

Amazon rejected several hundred ballots during the process to create the trade union.

Amazon workers in Alabama voted against creating what would have been the multinational company's first union in the United States.

As of Friday morning, 71 percent of 3,215 votes had been counted. Of this number, only 728 votes supported the creation of the union.

The final results have not yet been certified by the U.S. National Labor Relations Board, and union members still have the option of filing a legal battle if they believe the process was flawed.

The vote count began Thursday after two weeks of discussions between the company and workers over the validity of each vote. Unionists said the vote occurred behind closed doors and vote-by-vote in a process in which Amazon rejected several hundred ballots.

.@JeffBezos responded to @Amazon workers’ unionizing efforts in Bessemer, where 85% of the workforce is Black, with intimidation and anti-union scare tactics. https://t.co/ZXaw5JujXb — MoveOn (@MoveOn) April 9, 2021

The possible creation of a union at Amazon raised many expectations in the country. In early March, for example, President Joe Biden implicitly alluded to this case when he made a defense of unions and the right of workers to organize.

Amazon is a company run by Jeff Bezos, the richest man in the world according to Forbes magazine. This multinational company, which is the second-largest second-largest employer in the United States after Walmart, has accumulated profits in the millions since the beginning of the pandemic.

It is also well known for firmly opposing the efforts of thousands of its employees to unionize.