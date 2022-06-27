Womens' Rights Defenders Block Louisiana's Law Banning Abortion

The Center for Reproductive Rights challenged the Louisiana's trigger law because its content is vague and does not clarify what behaviors are prohibited or whether there are exceptions.

On Monday, New Orleans District Judge Robin Giarrusso temporarily blocked the abortion ban in the state of Louisiana, which took effect after the US Supreme Court struck down the right to terminate a pregnancy.

Louisiana is one of nine states that made abortion illegal on Friday through a "Trigger Law," which took effect automatically as soon as the U.S. Supreme Court ruling was published

Nevertheless, Judge Giarrusso agreed with the Center for Reproductive Rights (CRR), which challenged the Louisiana's trigger law because its content is vague. This law does not clarify what behaviors are prohibited or whether there are exceptions in which a doctor can perform an abortion. Judge Giarusso called a hearing for next July 8 to review the case.

In Louisiana, the cities of New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and Shreveport, clinics performing abortions stopped their services on Friday.

Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Utah and Wisconsin also banned abortions on Friday, while the ban will take effect within a month in Texas.

On June 24, the Supreme Court overturned the sentence "Roe v. Wade", which protected the right to abortion throughout the United States since 1973. Although the Supreme Court did not prohibit abortion, its ruling leaves in the hands of the states the power to regulate, restrict, or even ban it.

Planned Parenthood, an organization that runs the largest network of reproductive health clinics in the U.S., estimates that 26 states governed by conservatives will end up banning the right to abortion, in a matter of days, weeks or months.