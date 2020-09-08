Women March Against Gender-Based Violence in Costa Rica

"I was born to be free, not to be murdered" was the message stressed by citizens ​​​​​​​demanding justice.

On Sunday, thousands of women across Costa Rica marched to demand justice for the young Allison Bonilla’s femicide and all women who suffer gender-based violence.

Under the slogan “No more impunity” women took to the streets to demand strict law enforcement against those aggressors who beat, rape, and kill women.

In cities such as San Jose, Cartago, and Puntarenas, citizens also shared the message, “I was born to be free, not to be murdered.”

“We want to make femicide visible in a country where aggressors go unpunished thanks to the authorities' negligence,” the organization Brujas Feministas stated.

En San José, Costa Rica así se vivió la marcha de las mujeres este #8M2020 en el #DíaDeLaMujer pic.twitter.com/p2sAknzxmj — William Serrano Baby (@W_Serrano_Baby) March 8, 2020

"This is how the International Women's Day was lived in San Jose, Costa Rica, on March 8, 2020."

The families of femicide victims “are not alone, neither are those women suffering from domestic violence in times of pandemic,” Brujas Feministas added. The citizens paid tribute to 18-years-old Allison Bonilla who disappeared when she was returning home on March 4, 2019. Earlier this month, a man was arrested after he confessed to her murder. “We are here to ask for justice and raise our voice on behalf of our sisters who are not here with us today,” the demonstrators assured. Costa Rica's women march also remembered Maria Cedeño and Luanny Salazar, both of whom were killed in July. Two men are under arrest for their connection to their femicides.