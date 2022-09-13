William Ruto Sworn in as Kenya's Fifth President

After his swearing-in, some 60,000 people at the Kasarani Stadium erupted in jubilation clapping and shouting.

On Tuesday, Kenya's newly elected President William Ruto was sworn in as the country's fifth president at a ceremony in Nairobi.

"I, William Samoei Ruto, in full realization of the high calling that I assume as President of Kenya, will be faithful to the Republic of Kenya and will obey, preserve and defend this Constitution," he said in the Kasarani Stadium.

Ruto becomes the fifth president of Kenya since his country's independence in 1963, replacing Uhuru Kenyatta, who served the second and final five-year term.

The event was attended by more than twenty African heads of state and government, including all the presidents of the East African Community (EAC), Somalia, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Comoros and the Republic of the Congo..

President William Ruto: I commit on the peace initiatives in our region including Ethiopia and the Great Lakes region. I have asked my elder brother, Uhuru Kenyatta who has done a commendable engagement with those regions and he has agreed to continue chairing those discussions pic.twitter.com/CEihqGtbMh — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) September 13, 2022

While the public enthusiastically applauded the new Kenyan president and the Armed Forces band enlivened the event with live music, Ruto approached to greet the African leaders one by one, with whom he exchanged hugs and handshakes.

The list of special guests also included Cuba's Deputy Prime Minister Ines Chapman, Equatorial Guinea's Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, and South Africa's Vice President David Mabuza.

The U.S. delegation was led by trade representative Katherine Tai and the African Union (AU) was represented by its chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat. The Kenyan authorities prepared a large security device with soldiers and over 10,000 police officers.