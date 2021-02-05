Wildfire in Argentinean Patagonia Approaches Residential Area

Over 180 rescuers are working tirelessly to contain the flames, but the high temperatures, winds, and drought are not allowing it.

Argentina's authorities Friday warned that a wildfire that started in a forest of the Patagonia region 12 days ago is approaching a residential area despite firefighters' efforts to quell it.

"Over 180 rescuers are working tirelessly to contain the flames, but the high temperatures, winds, and drought are not allowing it," the National Fire Management Service's General Director Alberto Seufferheld said.

It has consumed 8 thousand hectares of forest in El Bolson city, Bariloche Department, while the smoke and ashes are reaching Barrio Unin and Rinconada Nahuelpan neighboring towns.

"The fire's proportions are growing steeply day by day, putting the lives of firefighters and residents of surrounding areas at risk," Seufferheld added, reporting that authorities will guarantee the safety of those residents whose lives are in danger



���� The truly massive El Bolson wildfire continues to burn in Argentina pic.twitter.com/sgLS97sXhR — FreeFireNewsWire (@FreeFireNewsWi1) January 28, 2021

The Environment Ministry requested the National Civil Aviation Administration (ANAC) to allow some private aircraft to fight the fire. Firefighters are using five fire engines, one logistic communications truck, four pickup trucks, three helicopters, and three airplanes. "The lack of rain will not make it possible to control the fire in the next few days," the official warned as he recalled that high temperatures, winds, and low humidity could prevail next week.