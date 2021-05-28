Wildcat Miners Burn Houses in Amazon Village

The criminals set on fire two houses, including the home of activist Maria Leusa Kaba, the village chief, the Munduruku’s Ipereg Ayu Movement confirmed. In addition, a group of wildcat miners known as garimpeiros raided a police base and tried to block the entry to the municipality of Jacareacanga on Wednesday.
The Munduruku Ipereg Ayu Movement denounced in a statement that they "urgently call for the presence of the Federal Police to prevent further violence, murders, and massacres that will continue so long as illegal mining activities are encouraged, and impunity for these criminals is assured. We see this happening throughout Yanomami and Munduruku territories."