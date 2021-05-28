    • Live
Wildcat Miners Burn Houses in Amazon Village

  • The criminals set on fire two houses including the home of activist Maria Leusa Kaba, the village chief, the Munduruku’s Ipereg Ayu Movement confirmed.

Published 28 May 2021
The attack comes as Brazil´s Supreme Court ordered to protect the Indigenous communities from illegal mining, a demand that far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has neglected. 

The Munduruku village in Paraná state, Brazil, has been attacked by armed invaders who tried to sabotage police operations to remove illegal gold miners in the Amazon territory.

The attack comes as Brazil´s Supreme Court ordered to protect the Indigenous communities from illegal mining, a demand that far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has neglected.

The criminals set on fire two houses, including the home of activist Maria Leusa Kaba, the village chief, the Munduruku’s Ipereg Ayu Movement confirmed. In addition, a group of wildcat miners known as garimpeiros raided a police base and tried to block the entry to the municipality of Jacareacanga on Wednesday.

The Munduruku Ipereg Ayu Movement denounced in a statement that they "urgently call for the presence of the Federal Police to prevent further violence, murders, and massacres that will continue so long as illegal mining activities are encouraged, and impunity for these criminals is assured. We see this happening throughout Yanomami and Munduruku territories."

The Guardian, Amazon Watch
by teleSUR/esf-MS
