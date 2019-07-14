'Go Fix Your Countries': Trump to US Congresswomen

"As Members of Congress, the only country we swear an oath to is the United States," U.S. Congress member Ilhan Omar responded.

“Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how,” United States President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday addressing a group of Democratic congresswomen.

“So interesting to see ‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, viciously telling the people of the United States, how our government is to be run,” Trump said in a series of three statements on Twitter.

Even though Trump did not cite any names, it seemed he was referring to Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, and Rashida Tlaib, a group of progressive House Democrats known informally as “the squad”.

Mr. President, the country I “come from,” & the country we all swear to, is the United States.



But given how you’ve destroyed our border with inhumane camps, all at a benefit to you & the corps who profit off them, you are absolutely right about the corruption laid at your feet. https://t.co/HLKQCotR8T — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 14, 2019

Three of these high-profile left-wing politicians were born in the U.S. with Ilhan Omar being the only one who arrived in the country as a child after her family fled as refugees Somalia's civil war in 1997, to later become a U.S. citizen in 2000.

“Mr. President, the country I ‘come from,’ and the country we all swear to, is the United States,” Ocasio-Cortez, which was born in New York City, replied, adding that “you are angry because you can’t conceive of an America that includes us. You rely on a frightened America for your plunder.”

The group has been toughly critical of both Trump’s administration and the current leading of the House by the Democratic leadership. Since their election, they have faced several attacks from Conservatives, including the president, targeting their ethnicity and political agenda.

THIS is what racism looks like. WE are what democracy looks like. And we’re not going anywhere. Except back to DC to fight for the families you marginalize and vilify everyday. pic.twitter.com/vYzoxCgN0X — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) 14 juillet 2019

Meanwhile, Omar also responded to Trump’s comment telling him he is "stoking white nationalism" because he is angry that “people like us are serving in Congress and fighting against your hate-filled agenda.”

“America's answer to the intolerant man is diversity, the very diversity which our heritage of religious freedom has inspired,” she added, quoting Robert Kennedy.

The Democratic party also condemned these statements as racist. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, who has had various quarrels with the group as part of intra-party discrepancies, came to their defense Sunday along with other Democratic colleagues. She called Trump’s comments “xenophobic.”

“When Donald Trump tells four American Congresswomen to go back to their countries, he reaffirms his plan to ‘Make America Great Again’ has always been about making America white again,” she stated on Twitter.