Who Are Chile's Main Candidates for President This November 21?

General elections in Chile will be held this Sunday, November 21, 2021, and will include presidential, parliamentary, and regional elections.

Voters will be heading to the polls to elect a new President of the Republic to serve a four-year term and 27 of 50 members of the Senate to serve an eight-year stint in the National Congress.

The entire 155 members of the Chamber of Deputies to serve a four-year term in the National Congress will also be up for election. In comparison, the total 302 members of the regional boards, serving three years, will also be selected.

Here we provide an overview of the six major candidates running for Chile's presidency, who, like the rest of the elected officials, will begin their term in office on March 11, 2022.

Gabriel Boric, the election favorite, is the candidate for the left-wing Apruebo Dignidad coalition, of the Social Convergence party, who beat out popular candidate Daniel Jadue of the Communist Party of Chile in the country's primary elections on July 18.

Sebastian Sichel of the Chile Podemos Más coalition is a center-right independent who formerly served as the country's central bank president and served as Minister of Social Development and Family, who beat out former minister Ignacio Briones, Mario Desbordes and Joaquin Lavin this July.

Yasna Provoste, of the center-left Christian Democratic Party, will run under the New Social Pact coalition, made up of other liberal parties such as the Socialist Party and the Party for Democracy. She beat out Carlos Maldonado and Paula Narvaez in this summer's primaries, and represents the policies of former president Michelle Bachelet.

#Chile The presidential candidate of the Republican Party of Chile (ultra-right), José Antonio Kast, received harsh criticism on Monday from the right and left candidates for his statements in defense of the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet https://t.co/YJubg7X5aM — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) November 16, 2021

Jose Antonio Kast, of the Chilean Republican Party, will stand for the Christian Social Front coalition, a nationalist, anti-immigrant and socially conservative bloc, which registered its candidate Kast under three months ago in late August.

Marco Enriquez Ominami, of the Progressive Party, is a three-time presidential candidate and represents a social democratic group of former lawmakers who continually appear on the ballot, with little luck,

Lastly, Eduardo Artes, a Marxist-Leninist educator and politician of the Patriotic Union and first secretary of the Chilean Communist Party (Proletarian Action), confirmed his candidacy in June 2021, who similarly ran for president unsuccessfully in 2017.

