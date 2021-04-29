White House Reviewing Alleged 'Energy Attack' in Washington DC

The White House reported it will evaluate a report about a possible energy attack nearby which allegedly left one National Security Council official sick with symptoms similar to those reported by U.S. Embassy officials in Havana five years ago.

Numerous sources familiar with the investigation told CNN that no conclusions have been reached about what happened, though senior officials told members of the Senate and House Armed Services Committees earlier this April about the incident.

Accoring to the investigation, a National Security Council official supposedly feel ill in November 2020 near the south side lawn of the White House with similar to those U.S. officials had come down with in Cuba in late 2016.

In that specific case, U.S. diplomats and CIA agentsr eported feeling dizziness, headaches, and sometimes piercing noise – symptoms which have, as a result, been termed by the mainstream media as ‘Havana Syndrome’. Similar symptoms were reported by US government personnel in other countries, such as China.

The 2019 incident on U.S. soil is also reportedly being investigated, in which a White House official was walking their dog in Virginia when they reported symptoms similar to the ones described above.

Ambassador Pamela Spratlen was give the task last month with heading up the investigation into the alleged attacks, which have been publicly reported for some time now but still remain a mystery.

The White House has said it is investigating “unexplained health incidents” after a report that two US officials in the #Washington area experienced sudden symptoms similar to the “#Havana syndrome” symptoms suffered by American diplomats and spies abroad. https://t.co/ESbnmoULDU — Francisco Taveira (@jftaveira1993) April 29, 2021

A study from the National Academy of Sciences released last month hypothesized that “directed, pulsed radiofrequency energy” was likely the cause of the reported symptoms but provided no solid explanations for the incidents.

While there is no evidence so far that the alleged "attacks" are connected, CNN reported that investigators are looking into the reported incident near the White House as a possible case of so-called 'Havana Syndrome.'

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre did not confirm or provide further details on CNN’s story, though mentioned that the White House is aware of the report and currently evaluating it, Reuters said.