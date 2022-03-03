White House: Currently No Plans for a Biden-Putin Meeting

U.S. President has currently no intention to involve in discussions with his counterpart from Russia, disclosed White House Press Secretary.

On Thursday, Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary, said that U.S. President Joe Biden does not refuse to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the future; however, there is no interest in discussions between the two leaders, for now, she remarked.

The Press Secretary noted that there could be no discussion as long as Russia keeps on its special military operation in Ukraine. Russia is launching an invasion of a sovereign nation and escalating tensions every day; she expressed while stressing that this is not the right time for conversations. The U.S. will always uphold the principles of diplomacy, Psaki also said.

She argued that despite such denial regarding a meeting between both presidents, discussions over the ongoing crisis in Ukraine are held internally to make the best to lower the current escalation of tensions in the European continent. She reiterated that now is not the moment to plan a meeting between the two leaders.

#Breaking > #WhiteHouse press secretary #JenPsaki told CNN’s #KaitlanCollins that there are no plans for a meeting or call between US President #JoeBiden and Russian President #VladimirPutin, saying, “Now is not the moment.” pic.twitter.com/LWIAjx86FA — SAS24 News (@Sas24News) March 3, 2022

According to President Vladimir Putin's statements, the spike in tensions concerning the Russia-Ukraine crisis took place after Russia launched on February 24 a special operation in Ukraine intended to demilitarize and denazify the country.

The president also said that Russian actions responded to a request for help from leaders of the newly recognized republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. Ukrainian armed forces were shelling the Donbass region, he warned.

Belarus is hosting peace negotiations between delegations from the two sides. The Russian delegation was headed by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, who said that the Russian and Ukrainian delegations had agreed to hold new rounds of negotiations in Belarus. For its part, Ukrainian President Zelensky's office had been told that Ukraine looks for an immediate suspension of combat and the removal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory.