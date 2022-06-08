    • Live
West’s Sanctions on Civil Aviation Violate Intl. Law-Zakharova

    Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. Jun. 8, 2022. | Photo: Twitter/@apocalypseos

Published 8 June 2022 (2 hours 20 minutes ago)
Sanctions imposed by the West on civil aviation violate international law, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Zakharova warned at a briefing that "unilateral illegitimate restrictions against Russian aviation industry" lead to the diversion of flights, placing a greater financial burden on airlines and disruption for passengers. 

"The unilateral, illegitimate restrictions against Russia's aviation industry imposed by the West have remained in place for over three months now. They include airspace closure for Russian airlines," the Russian spokeswoman said.

In addition, Zakharova denounced that "using international civil aviation as an instrument of political and economic pressure is a flagrant abuse of international air law, of a whole series of provisions of the 1944 Convention on International Civil Aviation and bilateral agreements."

In this vein, the Russian diplomat referred to the costs to the environment of such policies. Environmental issues are being exacerbated since airlines are forced to divert flights, adding to their financial burden and causing discomfort to passengers, even in the world's remotest areas and in Western countries, Zakharova said.

The Russian spokeswoman said that the issue is on the agenda of the International Civil Aviation Organization, which will be held from May 23 to June 24.   

TASS
by teleSUR/gsd-MS
