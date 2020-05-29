‘We Will Vote You out in November’, Taylor Swift Tells Trump

Her words joined to other artist's statements who have demanded justice for Floyd's death.

Taylor Swift Friday accused U.S. President Donald Trump of encouraging supremacism and racism and assured that he will leave the White House after the upcoming elections.

"After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts, the shooting starts’???,” she tweeted with reference to a phrase the Republican politician said.

“We will vote you out in November,” added the U.S. singer who responded to a very controversial message from Trump in which he called citizens who took to the streets to protest the death of George Floyd "thugs".

In recent times, Swift has stood out for her feminist and LGBTQ activism and for her criticism of Trump, which U.S. conservative elites view with suspicion and disgust.

Her words joined to the statements of other artists who have demanded justice for Floyd's death and criticized the persistence of racism in the United States.

"Please, please, please, I can't breathe. Please," said Floyd, dying below the knee of policeman Dereck Chauvin, who was just arrested on Friday.

Beyonce, Madonna, Cardi B, Ariana Grande, John Boyega, Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, Jamie Foxx, Viola Davis, Lupita Nyong'o, Ava DuVernay, and Janelle Monae have also shown their outrage at the murder of George Floyd.