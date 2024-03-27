We Will Uphold the People's Sovereignty: Venezuelan President

"Anyone who comes to give opinions and meddle in Venezuela's internal affairs will receive a slap," he said.

On Tuesday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro asserted that his administration will uphold the sovereignty of the people and will not accept foreign interference in internal affairs.

"Anyone who comes to give opinions and meddle in Venezuela's internal affairs will receive a slap, whether it be the European Union, rightists, or cowardly leftists. Even in the worst circumstances, we have made Venezuela and our people respected," he said.

Maduro recalled that the presidential elections scheduled for July 28 are the most diverse and pluralistic seen in the last 60 years given that 37 political organizations registered 13 candidates from various social backgrounds and ideological orientations.

The Venezuelan president also highlighted the massive citizen participation in the registration of his presidential candidacy before the authorities of the National Electoral Council (CNE).

"I did not register a candidacy. I registered a dream, a historic project, a legacy," Maduro pointed out to demonstrate the vitality of popular support for the Bolivarian Revolution.

#Venezuela | This Monday, the Venezuelan people accompany President Nicolas Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) to register as a presidential candidate for the July 28 elections. pic.twitter.com/u9zehagaRS — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) March 25, 2024

"People chanted the slogan 'Maduro is the candidate.' I replied: 'I am not the candidate. You are the candidate because we all defend our homeland. I am just an instrument that obeys the orders of the people,'" he stressed.

"The mobilization is the demonstration of the immense popular power that we have built. It reflects the immense strength of the Bolivarian movement," the Venezuelan president said.

"It is an unprecedented and beautiful growth process in which we are at the center but we call on everyone to build economic prosperity," he stated, adding that the nation's well-being will be achieved with the "Homeland's Seven Transformations" plan.

Maduro also made comments regarding the most recent attempt to assassinate him, which was orchestrated by far-right terrorists.

"They try to attack my life, as was demonstrated yesterday with the capture of two individuals from the terrorist movement called Vente Venezuela... Right-wing governments and cowardly leftists say nothing about this attack. They are not capable of condemning coups or attacks against the revolution and peace. They remain complicitly silent," he said.

#FromTheSouth News Bits | The President of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro reiterated the denunciation of a conspiracy plan aimed at destabilizing the nation, promoted by "the oligarchy and imperialism." pic.twitter.com/DzR1FCpXFG — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) March 21, 2024

Maduro urged the Armed Forces and popular movements to remain vigilant as, in the last 15 days, authorities have captured conspirators linked to Vente Venezuela.

"These people are linked to the terrorist group Vente Venezuela... As revealed by the Attorney General, they were carrying weapons and were standing 20 meters from where he was going to be. Who discovered them? The people because they saw them acting strange and nervous," he said.

"The governments trying to meddle in Venezuela's internal affairs remain silent in the face of reality. They are not capable of saying a word condemning terrorists... They will not take us out of the streets because we are heading towards a great victory on July 28," Maduro said.

On Tuesday, Venezuelans commemorated 30 years since the release of Commander Hugo Chavez from Dignity Prison, an event that transformed the political history of this South American country.

"After 30 years, we are here renewing ourselves, growing, and building... We are made of clay and people. With the Liberator Simon Bolivar's ideals, we continue with consciousness and rebellion," Maduro stated.