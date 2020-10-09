Donald Trump has furthered hatred, bigotry, anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, anti-Black hatred, and dangerous situations inside our country and beyond.

At this week's Vice-Presidential debate, Democratic candidate Kamala Harris pointed out to Mike Pence that U.S. President Donald Trump has refused to condemn white supremacy.

Pence responded by saying, “Donald Trump has two Jewish grandchildren,” as though that would be proof that he is not an anti-Semite or doesn’t provoke anti-Semitism.

That’s as absurd as saying that because there are Black police officers in America, America does not have a racism problem in its police force. Just absurd.

The reality is that Trump told the Proud Boys, an openly violent militia, fascist and anti-Semitic organization, to “stand back and stand by”.

The reality is that Trump has furthered hatred, bigotry, anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, anti-Black hatred, and dangerous situations inside our country and the world.

The Republican president has done this while propping himself up as being the best U.S. president for the state of Israel.

He says he’s the best U.S. president for Israel because he moved the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem and recognized the Golan Heights as belonging to Israel (it doesn’t). He has also continued to prop up Benjamin Netanyahu, another dangerous, racist, militaristic leader.

We know that this makes the Middle East less safe. We know that this makes Palestinians face further discrimination, violence, and racism. We know also that it makes U.S. Jews and Jews across the world less safe.

In this election, we hope to promote feminism over militarism. We hope to promote diplomacy, and we really need a President for Peace.