‘We Must Be the United States of America’ President Biden Says

Democrat Joe Biden became the 46th President of the United States on Wednesday when he was sworn in amidst security measures that involved 25,000 military personnel deployed in Washington, D.C.

At 11:50 local time, Biden pledged to preserve, protect and defend the U.S. Constitution. This oath was taken by Supreme Court President John Roberts.

Breaking with a century-old tradition, outgoing President Donald Trump did not attend his successor's inauguration. Outgoing Vice President Mike Pence, however, did attend the ceremony.

Former Presidents Barack Obama (2009-2017), George W. Bush (2001-2009), and Bill Clinton (1993-2001) also attended the inauguration event.

"This is America’s day. This is democracy’s day," Biden said at the beginning of his inaugural speech, which emphasized the importance of reuniting the United States after the political and racial rifts left by the Trump era.

In that sense, he spoke of ending a "non-civil war" between Democrats and Republicans and urged all citizens to defend the truth and defeat lies.

“The dream of justice for all will be deferred no longer… This is our historic moment of crisis and challenge, and unity is the path forward,” president Biden stressed, adding that “Unity is the path forward.”

While the U.S. President did not make detailed definitions on foreign policy, he promised he will repair the traditional alliances of his country and avoid the isolationism promoted by his Republican predecessor.

“We will repair our alliances and engage with the world once again, not to meet yesterday’s challenges, but today’s and tomorrow’s challenges,” Biden said.

After promising that he would rule for all citizens regardless of their political preferences, the new U.S. president ended his speech pointing out that his administration would adhere to truth and decency.

