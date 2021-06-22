'We Deserve Respect and Peace', Nicaraguans Say

The United States continues to promote the destabilization of sovereign governments through the funding of right-wing NGOs.

On Tuesday, Nicaragua`s Foreign Affairs Minister Denis Moncada stated that his nation rejects all coercive measures by foreign countries and organizations that seek to destabilize the government of President Daniel Ortega.

“Nicaragua is an independent State but the United States and European powers continually sought to maintain imperialist and colonial domination over our country. We deserve respect and peace ”, Moncada said in a video broadcast to the nation.

Regarding the arrests of some citizens that the corporate press tries to turn into international personalities, he said that their arrests are not related to political actions but to crimes clearly typified in Nicaraguan laws.

Among the people prosecuted are directors of non-governmental organizations that received financing from the U.S. and the European Union to carry out destabilization actions.