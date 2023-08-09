We Cannot Accept a Green Neocolonialism: Brazilian President

"One cannot discuss tropical forests and climate change without addressing the historical responsibility of developed countries," Lula da Silva stressed.

During the Amazon Summit on Wednesday, Brazilian President Lula da Silva stated that developing nations cannot accept "green neocolonialism."

"It's not Brazil, Colombia, or Venezuela that need the money. It's nature itself. It requires rich nations to pay their share to rectify the damage caused over 200 years of industrial development," Lula remarked as he concluded the meeting in the city of Belem.

He emphasized that Amazonian countries, along with the Republic of Congo, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Indonesia, will convey a clear message to wealthier nations during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) scheduled for November in Dubai.

"We will tell them that if they wish to preserve what they demand from our forests, it's necessary to contribute funds not only for safeguarding the treetops but also for supporting the people beneath those trees who want to work and study," he expressed.

��Immerse into the Ecuadorian Amazon Rainforest with @EliVirkina. As a storyteller from the Napu Kichwa, she captures resistance, hope, & life's moments. @IfNotUs_ThenWho. Watch her in the #IndigenousYouth as Agents of Change series: https://t.co/NIrpsykx3m pic.twitter.com/TMt70fUcmQ — The Tenure Facility (@TenureFacility) August 9, 2023

Lula urged developing nations not to "accept a green neocolonialism that, under the guise of environmental protection, imposes trade barriers and discriminatory measures, disregarding domestic policies and laws."

These statements indirectly refer to the environmental demands that Europeans attempt to impose in the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the European Union (EU) and MERCOSUR, an integration bloc comprising Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay.

As a result of the EU protectionist measures, negotiations for this free trade agreement have once again come to a standstill.

Lula recalled that the colonial era bequeathed to countries with tropical rainforests "a predatory economic model" built upon the irrational exploitation of natural resources and the systematic exclusion of Indigenous peoples.

The tweet reads, "75 percent of the uranium exported from Niger to France was used in French nuclear power plants. In its northern region alone, Brazil potentially has around 300,000 tons of uranium. The Bolivian president warned that the U.S. and the EU seek to control the Amazon."

"The effects of colonialism continue to be felt in our nations to this day," Lula emphasized during the meeting of the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (ACTO), an organization that includes Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia, Guyana, Ecuador, Peru, Suriname, and Venezuela.

"One cannot discuss tropical forests and climate change without addressing the historical responsibility of developed countries, which have been the biggest squanderers of natural resources and the largest contributors to planetary pollution over the centuries," Lula said.

"The top 10 percent of the world's population holds over 75 percent of the wealth and emits nearly half of all carbon released into the atmosphere," the Brazilian president recalled.

