We Aren’t Safe in Ecuador, UNHCR Ignores Us: Colombian Refugees

For 12-days now, 79 Colombian refugees and asylum seekers in Ecuador have decided to precariously camp outside the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) in Quito, demanding international protection as they have received threats and attacks against their lives.

Yet, as many of them told teleSUR, the institutional response has been indifference and silence.

"I'm so tired of high ranking officials ignoring us, this is supposed to be an agency in support of refugees but the treatment is appalling, no humanity,” Monica C. told teleSUR.

With her daughter, she has been living as a Colombian refugee for over a year. However, a couple of months ago received threats against her and her daughter’s life. Like the others present, she asks for international protection and request resettlement to a third safe nation that doesn’t border Colombia.

All the people camping outside the UNHCR building in Quito, since June 1, are victims of the armed conflict in Colombia, most of them come from the hard-hit departments of Antioquia, Cauca, Choco, and Caqueta. After arriving in Ecuador and obtaining legal status, they continued to face perilous situations thus demand this option. Most of them are families with infants and young children.

Families of Colombian refugees are camping outside ofoffices of #UNHCR in #Ecuador’s Quito accusing its Foreign Ministry, and #UN of being submissive to US and Colombia's government over doing nothing for them as they ask for protection. pic.twitter.com/zssFznACFt — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) June 12, 2019

Resettlement is the transfer of refugees from an asylum country to another state that has agreed to admit them and ultimately grants them permanent settlement. UNHCR is mandated by its Statute and the U.N. General Assembly Resolutions to undertake resettlement as one of the three durable solutions.

"We won't move from outside this building, as we are safe here. As long as we are outside UNHCR, at least we know no one will hurt us," Ingrid B. told teleSUR, retelling the episode when returning home with her family she found a note threating her to leave the country or face consequences. She has been living in the country for eight months.

Almost three months ago, representing the 79 people and almost 125 families, a formal request address to UNHCR was presented, asking also for cases to be revalued and others to be streamlined. According to Ingrid, they met but were told that “no guarantees could be offered.” Ever since no one has agreed to give them updates or answers.

"Now we are here because UNHCR hasn't fulfilled their mandate, we are victims," Hector R. said.

teleSUR reached UNHCR with regards to this matter but by the time the article was published didn't receive a response either.

Despite the conditions, none of the refugees want to leave, as they consider it safer here. Photo: teleSUR

As we speak with the Colombian refugees, a catering van arrives and five trays filled with hors d'oeuvres are unloaded at the front door, the crowd stands up and shouts as the doors open. “Look how they treat themselves but for us, not even a piece of bread has been offered,” Monica said.

Their makeshift tarps are made of industrial-made trashbags and plastic, they eat whatever donation is given, mostly by the community around the building. However, they are set on not leaving. “I’m afraid, of course, what I really want is just for them to understand and help us,” Monica’s daughter added.

Based on the latest available figures, Colombia’s population of internally displaced people is reaching eight million. And as of 2016, Colombia is also the Latin American country which has the most number of refugees living outside its borders: over 300,000, mainly in Venezuela and Ecuador.