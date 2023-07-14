Water Scarcity in Uruguay Could Cause Discrimination: UN

For several years now, UN specialists have been warning that the increase in concessions to water-intensive industries has contaminated supply sources and caused water shortages.

On Thursday, a group of experts led by Pedro Arrojo-Agudo, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the human right to safe drinking water and sanitation, published a report on the current water scarcity in Uruguay, which is related to the increase of salinity in the supply sources.

Previously, given a considerable decrease in water quality, the administration of President Luis Lacalle urged the population to buy bottled water.

UN human rights experts warn, however, that this measure increases the risk of a "de facto" privatization of water for human consumption, since it forces the population to buy water.

Currently, 60 percent of the Uruguayan population faces a problem of scarcity of drinking water. This mainly affects vulnerable groups such as children and adolescents, pregnant women and people with chronic diseases.

To face water scarcity, the Lacalle administration also recommended reducing water consumption in homes. Simultaneously, however, the authorities have not applied similar restrictions to large-scale consumers, which include private companies that intensively use water for productive purposes.

In response to these current public policy preferences, the UN experts urged the Uruguayan authorities to give priority to the use of water for human consumption "as indicated by international human rights standards."

They also recalled that although the high levels of salinity are related to drought and failures in the water infrastructure, the underlying problem of the current scarcity is the overexploitation of water, especially by some Uruguayan companies.

For several years now, UN specialists have been warning that the increase in concessions to water-intensive industries has contaminated supply sources and caused water shortages.

The rapporteurs also highlight that the water used for human consumption represents barely 5 percent of the supply of drinking water in this South American country. "Therefore, not prioritizing its use is unacceptable."