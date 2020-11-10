WTM: Tourism Could Fall up To 50 Percent in 2020

The experts estimate that the industry will take at least three years to recover to the pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels in the best-case scenario.

The World Travel Market (WTM) warned on Tuesday that worldwide Tourism could fall by 50 percent in 2020 due to the crisis unleashed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The experts estimate that the industry will take at least three years to recover to the pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels in the best-case scenario. Also, it is estimated that digital and sustainable innovations will be the driving force behind the sector's recovery.

The main barriers for the recovery of tourism?



✈️Travel restrictions

��Slow virus containment

��Low consumer confidence#UNWTO conducted a global survey in October 2020 among its Panel of Tourism Experts on the impact of COVID-19. Find the results here: https://t.co/LchcKHX94o pic.twitter.com/SRR5rQj1gJ — World Tourism Organization (@UNWTO) November 9, 2020

According to a study by Euromonitor International, "consumers are more likely to book domestic trips in the next 18 months to two years – and 21% of holidaymakers say they won’t return to previous travel patterns."

Moreover, "interest in adventure and nature-based travel activities has risen from 51% of consumers in 2019 to 54% in 2020." This data highlights an ongoing transformation within the industry towards more sustainable, ecological tourism.



