WTI Oil Price Increases by 30.6 Percent Due to Upturn in Demand

As of Wednesday noon, the price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil increased by 30.6 percent and reached USD16.12 per barrel, driven by the prospect of a rebound in the global demand and a very slight increase in the U.S. inventories.

Compared to what happened on Tuesday, the futures for oil delivery improved by US$3.78. At some times today, oil prices rose even more than 34 percent.

This circumstance generated some relief in the oil-exporting countries since the WTI barrel was quoted at negative prices in the past week due to the lack of storage space, especially in Cushing, Oklahoma, the main delivery point for this type of crude oil.

As of Friday, April 24, oil inventories increased by just 10 million barrels, according to data from the American Petroleum Institute (API).



Meanwhile, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin announced that his country will seek to stabilize oil prices within the framework of the OPEC+ alliance.

"We'll continue to establish effective cooperation. We will reach agreements to balance the energy market and look for solutions that allow companies to implement long-term plans, invest, and create new jobs," he said during a meeting with his cabinet on Wednesday.

Putin also stressed that the problems of the global energy market are systemic, although the wide fluctuations observed these days are unprecedented.

The contraction in oil demand is near the peak and market imbalances may narrow in the second half of May, according to Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak.