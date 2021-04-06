WHO Won't Support COVID Passports

Likewise, the official raised concerns that the use of these passports could be discriminatory; hence the WHO will not endorse it. Getting tested is a requisite for an immunity passport. However, in many countries, thousands cannot access a test; therefore, these passports exclude the majority.
Several countries are touting the initiative of COVID-passports or immunity passports as a safe means to travel and fully reopen their economies. Last year Chile announced it intended to issue the world´s first immunity passports. Germany, Italy, and the U.S. have publicly backed the alternative.