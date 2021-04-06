WHO Won't Support COVID Passports

Several countries are touting the initiative of COVID-passports or immunity passports as a safe means to travel and fully reopen their economies.

The World Health Organization (WHO) rejected on Tuesday the use of COVID passports amid concerns it would not prevent the virus's spread.

During a press conference, the WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris said the experts “are not certain at this stage that the vaccine prevents transmission."

Likewise, the official raised concerns that the use of these passports could be discriminatory; hence the WHO will not endorse it. Getting tested is a requisite for an immunity passport. However, in many countries, thousands cannot access a test; therefore, these passports exclude the majority.

Last year Chile announced it intended to issue the world´s first immunity passports. Germany, Italy, and the U.S. have publicly backed the alternative.




